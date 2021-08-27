Dave Grohl’s Archnemesis, 11-Year-Old Drummer Nandi Bushell, Finally Joins Foo Fighters In Concert

Dave Grohl has finally performed live with his nemesis, 11-year-old British drummer Nandi Bushell. Bushell, who was gifted a guitar by Tom Morello after going viral for covering Rage Against The Machine’s “Guerrilla Radio,” challenged Grohl to a drum battle last year — and won. He wrote a theme song for her and she wrote a song for him. And last night, at Foo Fighters’ concert at the Forum in Los Angeles, Grohl invited her to the stage to help close their set out with a performance of “Everlong.” This is how Grohl introduced her:

There is this person. One day I pick up my phone and my friends are all texting me like, “Have you seen this shit?” And I click on a link and I look at it and I see that someone is challenging me to a drum-off. So I’m like, “Well, isn’t that nice.” I kind of brush it off, I’m like, “Ah, that’s kind of funny.” All my friends start telling me, “No, dude. You have to step up. This is the real deal. This is a drum challenge. This is a drum-off.” So I respond. I’m like, “Alright, I’ll play nice, I’ll put on a little thing.” And then she comes back. And she flips my fucking ass in front of the entire planet. … Tonight was the first night that we met and I came face to face with my archnemesis. But of course, this person inspired me last year so much, and I’ll tell you why. Because in a time where you would pick up your phone or turn on a computer and all you had was bad news, for that one day, you could pick up your phone and see this connection between two people that have never met making music together and spreading joy and love all across the world. So ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome the most badass drummer in the world, my new friend, Nandi! … We’ve had the honor to jam with some pretty amazing people over the years. Maybe some Beatles, maybe some Stones, maybe some Pink Floyds. But let me tell you something. This one right now, takes the cake, that we get to jam with Nandi right now.