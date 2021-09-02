Watch Jason Isbell & Dr. Fauci Talk COVID Vaccine And Concert Safety

Jason Isbell was one of the first musicians to publicly implement a COVID-19 vaccination policy at his live shows. Because of that, he’s become something of a spokesperson on how to return to a world with live music during the time of coronavirus. A few weeks ago, Isbell went on CNN to discuss the pandemic and he’s been cancelling appearances at venues and festivals that haven’t been able to comply.

Now Isbell has posted a conversation he recently had with leading health expert Anthony Fauci about vaccine hesitancy and recommendations for proper concert safety. (Outdoor over indoor shows, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test, masks — you know the drill!) Isbell gets in a good joke: “I was hoping you would say that they should stop yelling out requests from the audience.”

Watch below.