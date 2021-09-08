Lana Del Rey – “Arcadia”

In March, the day after she released her Chemtrails Over The Country Club LP, Lana Del Rey announced another new album called Rock Candy Sweet, set for release on June 1. By April she had revised her plans: The album would now be called Blue Banisters, and it would be out July 4. By May, we were privy to three songs from the album: the title track, “Textbook,” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” And on Independence Day, when the album did not drop as scheduled, Del Rey served up new and improved Blue Banisters cover art plus a preview of another new song.

Now it’s September, and that song, which is called “Arcadia” is out in full along with release plans that seem much more official. Blue Banisters is now set to drop on Oct. 22. Its tracklist spans 15 songs, including all of the singles Del Rey has released thus far. She also seems to have released multiple new covers for the album:

ʙʟᴜᴇ ʙᴀɴɪꜱᴛᴇʀꜱ ᴏᴜᴛ ᴏᴄᴛᴏʙᴇʀ 22 🐉 pic.twitter.com/uusNrGGVB5 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) September 8, 2021

☆꧁༒ 𝑔𝑜𝑜𝒹 𝓁𝓊𝒸𝓀 𝓁𝒾𝓉𝓉𝓁𝑒 𝒜𝓇𝒸𝒶𝒹𝒾𝒶, 𝓂𝒶𝓎 𝓎𝑜𝓊 𝒻𝓁𝓎 𝒾𝓃𝓉𝑜 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇𝓉𝓈 𝑜𝒻 𝓉𝒽𝑜𝓈𝑒 𝓌𝒽𝑜 𝓃𝑒𝑒𝒹 𝓉𝑜 𝒽𝑒𝒶𝓇 𝓎𝑜𝓊༒꧂☆ pic.twitter.com/JeggEWSjZH — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) September 8, 2021

Here’s a statement Del Rey recently shared about the album and “Arcadia” on Instagram:

I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now. If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning. This song hits somewhere in the middle and by the time the record drops you will hear where we’re at today. As much as the on going criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world. And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity. Thank you to my friends over the last 18 years who have been an example of attraction not promotion. I’ve never felt the need to promote myself or tell my story, but if you’re interested this album does tell it- and does pretty much nothing more.

In a break from Del Rey’s creative partnership with Jack Antonoff — who produced and cowrote Chemtrails and its predecessor, 2019’s widely acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell! — she worked on “Arcadia” with Drew Erickson (Weyes Blood, the Killers, Florence + The Machine). Check out its LDR-directed music video below, and watch out for that heavy mariachi trap beat at the end.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Textbook”

02 “Blue Banisters”

03 “Arcadia”

04 “Interlude – The Trio”

05 “Black Bathing Suit”

06 “If You Lie Down With Me”

07 “Beautiful”

08 “Violets for Roses”

09 “Dealer”

10 “Thunder”

11 “Wildflower Wildfire”

12 “Nectar of the Gods”

13 “Living Legend”

14 “Cherry Blossom”

15 “Sweet Carolina”

Blue Banisters is out 10/22 on Polydor/Interscope.