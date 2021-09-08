Illuminati Hotties – “Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism”

After Illuminati Hotties’ debut album Kiss Yr Fremenies became a word-of-mouth indie sensation, project mastermind Sarah Tudzin quickly wrote and recorded a follow-up with plans to release it in 2020. When the band’s label Tiny Engines became the center of a scandal regarding royalty payments, Tudzin’s plans changed. Instead of handing over LP2 to the label, she fulfilled her two-album Tiny Engines contract with last year’s wild “mixtape” Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For. Now she’s launched her own imprint called Snack Shack Tracks under the Hopeless Records umbrella and is rolling out the one you’ve been waiting for — though, let’s be real, the mixtape was also sublime.

The second official Hotties record, Let Me Do One More, is out in October. We’ve thus far heard three singles — the wild “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA,” the fun “Pool Hopping,” and the surfy Buck Meek collab “u v v p” — and today we get one more. It’s amusingly titled “Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism,” and it’s one of those I.H. songs that explores the often playful band’s more melancholy side.

In a press release, Tudzin explains, “‘Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism’ makes haste of a machine by which we’ve all been fooled as well as the people who have fooled themselves into thinking they’ve not participated in it.” It features a surprisingly emotive performance of the lyric, “I’m getting tricked into long-term commitments/ And layaway plans financing my life,” and your local farmer’s market is implicated in our late-capitalist dystopia. Hear the song below.

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 on Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless.