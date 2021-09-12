Lana Del Rey Quits Social Media: “I Have So Many Other Interests And Jobs”

Lana Del Rey has quit social media. She announced the news in a video posted to her now-removed Instagram yesterday, explaining that she’s deactivating her Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts “because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

“I just wanted to say that I’m obviously continuing to make my spoken word albums and my records and still writing my short poetry books, and that I’m still very present and I love what I do, and I am absolutely here for the music,” Lana continued. “And that I’m also just going on some different endeavors.”

“It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust and for right now I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests,” she concluded, thanking her fans for their support.

Lana is no stranger to controversy. Since the beginning of the pandemic, she’s landed in hot water for an Instagram post that some interpreted as racist, posting videos of people looting, and wearing a sheer mesh face mask, and she’s clashed with fans and critics almost constantly. Probably time for a break.

Lana Del Rey has announced that she will deactivate all her social media accounts: “That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.…For right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer,” pic.twitter.com/YD7Wuu5wuR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 12, 2021

Here’s her full statement: