Lana Del Rey Quits Social Media: “I Have So Many Other Interests And Jobs”
Lana Del Rey has quit social media. She announced the news in a video posted to her now-removed Instagram yesterday, explaining that she’s deactivating her Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts “because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”
“I just wanted to say that I’m obviously continuing to make my spoken word albums and my records and still writing my short poetry books, and that I’m still very present and I love what I do, and I am absolutely here for the music,” Lana continued. “And that I’m also just going on some different endeavors.”
“It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust and for right now I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests,” she concluded, thanking her fans for their support.
Lana is no stranger to controversy. Since the beginning of the pandemic, she’s landed in hot water for an Instagram post that some interpreted as racist, posting videos of people looting, and wearing a sheer mesh face mask, and she’s clashed with fans and critics almost constantly. Probably time for a break.
Here’s her full statement:
Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social accounts, my social media accounts. And that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency. I just wanted to say that I’m obviously continuing to make my spoken word albums and my records and still writing my short poetry books, and that I’m still very present and I love what I do, and I am absolutely here for the music, and that I’m also just going on some different endeavors. And I want to say thank you so much for all the support and I do hope that you like the record. It’s a compilation of older songs and a few newer songs, some written by family and friends and mostly old collaborators, and there will probably always be more to come. For now, I just want to say thank you so much for the support and it’s been much appreciated and I want to say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to see me through the music. It’s always important to be witnessed and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust and for right now I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests. And again, I’m always here making lots of records and, in the meantime, living life. So I’ve really enjoyed sharing all these very small tidbits with you and I’m really blessed. So thank you. Signing off.