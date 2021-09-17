Open Mike Eagle – “Burner Account” (Feat. Armand Hammer)

Last year, the great underground rap veteran Open Mike Eagle released his album Anime, Trauma And Divorce, which was a whole lot more entertaining than anyone could ever expect from a record about the end of a marriage. Since then, Eagle has remained busy. He eulogized MF DOOM through rap, he teamed up with the Lasso on “Gold Gloves,” and he hosted the second season of his terrifically fun podcast What Had Happened Was, interviewing El-P about El’s entire career. Today, Eagle has teamed up with a trio of fellow underground rap titans on a new single.

On the new song “Burner Account,” Open Mike Eagle throws down with billy woods and Elucid, the two members of the unstoppable duo Armand Hammer. (Earlier this year, Armand Hammer released Haram, the great collaborative album that they recorded with the Alchemist.) The song’s warped, clanking beat comes from producer Quelle Chris, and it’s a perfect match for the way all three of these guys rap. I think Eagle might have the best line on the whole song — “make sure the bass slaps, Ndegeocello” — but your mileage may very.

In a press release, Open Mike Eagle says he’s working on a new project, a new TV show, and new podcast seasons:

Some dirty soul music I made with the brilliant brothers I’m about to go on this tour with produced by the mad genius Quelle Chris. This is from a new project I’m working on. I’m also writing on a TV show I can’t reveal the name of yet and taping new seasons of both of my podcasts, so there’s a lot of cooking happening. This is the first taste.

Soon, Open Mike Eagle and Armand Hammer will head out on a short West Coast tour togeter. Below, listen to “Burner Account” and check out those dates:

TOUR DATES:

9/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

9/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

9/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/22 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/23 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9/24 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey