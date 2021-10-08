The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

02

Two years after she announced an indefinite break from performing, the grand return of Mitski is an event. Mitski knows this, and she doesn’t seem very happy about it. “Working For The Knife” is a song about the deep anxiety of living your life in public and of realizing that, intentionally or not, you have made your life’s work a part of the capitalist machine. Mitski sings in a crystalline deadpan about the trap that she’s set for herself: “I always thought the choice was mine/ And I was right, but I just chose wrong/ I start the day lying and end with the truth/ That I’m dying for the knife.” At the end of the song’s video, Mitski dances across a theater stage for an imagined audience, a manic and exhausted grin across her face.



But if Mitski is stressed about a future of singing expansively icy and discomfitingly real songs, she remains great at it. With its elegantly piled-up synths and guitars, “Working For The Knife” works as oblique glam-rock, and it gives cinematic grandeur to all of that anxiety. Once again, Mitski has captured a certain unsettling feeling in her music. This time, though, the unsettling feeling seems to be about capturing unsettling feelings in music. —Tom