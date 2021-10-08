Jason Isbell – “Souvenirs” (John Prine Cover)

New Music October 8, 2021 1:15 PM By Peter Helman

Jason Isbell – “Souvenirs” (John Prine Cover)

New Music October 8, 2021 1:15 PM By Peter Helman

Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2, the new tribute album from the late legend’s Oh Boy records label, is out today. In addition to previously heard covers like Sturgill Simpson’s “Paradise,” Brandi Carlile’s “I Remember Everything,” and Tyler Childers’ “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You,” the album features Prine’s friend and collaborator Jason Isbell covering “Souvenirs.” Stream it below.

Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2 is out now on Oh Boy Records.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Jon Bon Jovi’s “Blaze Of Glory”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Nelson’s “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love And Affection”

    19 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Wilson Phillips’ “Release Me”

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die Illusory Walls

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest