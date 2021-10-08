Jason Isbell – “Souvenirs” (John Prine Cover)
Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2, the new tribute album from the late legend’s Oh Boy records label, is out today. In addition to previously heard covers like Sturgill Simpson’s “Paradise,” Brandi Carlile’s “I Remember Everything,” and Tyler Childers’ “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name A Drink After You,” the album features Prine’s friend and collaborator Jason Isbell covering “Souvenirs.” Stream it below.
Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs Of John Prine, Vol. 2 is out now on Oh Boy Records.