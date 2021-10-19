Annie Blackman – “How”

New Music October 19, 2021 11:59 AM By James Rettig

New Music October 19, 2021 11:59 AM By James Rettig

Annie Blackman has been dropping new singles regularly all year. Last month, she shared “Glass House” and the month before that there was “Glitch.” Today, she’s back with yet another one, “How,” another gorgeous and simple and understated track. “In ‘How’ I’m lamenting the end of a relationship, somewhere between sweetness and wanting to spurn,” Blackman said. “Fantasizing about having the upper hand in a breakup is unproductive, but always hard not to do. Wistfulness is a mixed bag and this song grapples with that.” Listen below.

“How” is out now.

