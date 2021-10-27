Hana Vu – “Gutter”

New Music October 27, 2021 12:32 PM By James Rettig

Next week, Hana Vu is releasing her debut album, Public Storage. She’s shared “Maker,” “Everybody’s Birthday,” and “Keeper” from it so far, and today we’re getting one last single, “Gutter,” a satisfyingly fuzzy and scuzzy blast of noise. ““I used to watch these YouTube videos called Tales of Mere Existence by Levni Yilmaz when I was in middle school and then rediscovered them while writing this record,” Vu explained. “I actually wrote him a letter when I was 12 … this song is based on one of his shorts.” Listen below.

And here’s a live performance video for the track:

Public Storage is out 11/5 via Ghostly International.

