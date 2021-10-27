Hana Vu – “Gutter”

Next week, Hana Vu is releasing her debut album, Public Storage. She’s shared “Maker,” “Everybody’s Birthday,” and “Keeper” from it so far, and today we’re getting one last single, “Gutter,” a satisfyingly fuzzy and scuzzy blast of noise. ““I used to watch these YouTube videos called Tales of Mere Existence by Levni Yilmaz when I was in middle school and then rediscovered them while writing this record,” Vu explained. “I actually wrote him a letter when I was 12 … this song is based on one of his shorts.” Listen below.

And here’s a live performance video for the track:

Public Storage is out 11/5 via Ghostly International.