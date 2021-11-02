Claire Cronin – “Feel This”

Claire Cronin is releasing her new album, Bloodless, next week. She’s shared the title track and “No Forcefield” from it already, and today she’s back with one more single, “Feel This,” a sparse and haunting lull that Cronin describes as “the most vulnerable song on the record.”

“It’s about longing to transcend myself and get out of my body. I’m reflecting on my intimate relationships in the context of this desire to self-vacate, and acknowledging that I can’t float away and be a spirit,” Cronin wrote in a statement. “I have to stay here and feel different moods wash through me. “I’m also thinking of myself as one of many people who want to transcend their bodies, numb out, or feel limitless — like when the lyrics mention the ‘gold, guns, and Vicodin’ of America. The repetition of ‘feel this’ in the chorus is an instruction to myself, where each ‘this’ is a different feeling I have to stay with.”

Listen below.

Bloodless is out 11/12 via Orindal. Pre-order it here.