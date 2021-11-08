Ceremony’s Homesick Fest Lines Up SPELLLING, Gulch, Mannequin Pussy, & More

Homesick Fest, an event created and curated by Ceremony’s Anthony Anzaldo, will return early next year for its fourth installment. The lineup boasts appearances from SPELLLING, the maybe breaking up Gulch, Mannequin Pussy, Special Interest, and of course Ceremony. There will be two editions of Homesick that take place over the same weekend — one on January 28 at the Glasshouse in Pomona, CA and the other on January 29 at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA.

Both have slightly different lineups, which you can check out below. Tickets for both are on sale now — for Pomona here and for Berkeley here.