Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To” On Ellen

News November 15, 2021 12:37 PM By James Rettig

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “Write A List of Things To Look Forward To” On Ellen

News November 15, 2021 12:37 PM By James Rettig

Courtney Barnett released a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, last week, and today she popped up on Ellen to perform one of the singles from it, “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To.” It was Barnett’s second appearance on the show — she was previously on Ellen in 2015, when she did “Depreston” from her debut full-length. Check out the performance below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out now on Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Timmy T’s “One More Try”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Coming Out Of The Dark”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    The New Stereogum Merch Store Opens Tomorrow

    5 days ago

    Dogleg Take Hiatus As Singer Releases Statement About Possessive Behavior In Past Relationships

    23 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest