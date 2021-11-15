Courtney Barnett released a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, last week, and today she popped up on Ellen to perform one of the singles from it, “Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To.” It was Barnett’s second appearance on the show — she was previously on Ellen in 2015, when she did “Depreston” from her debut full-length. Check out the performance below.

Things Take Time, Take Time is out now on Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists.