Those shows, a series of two-night stands in which the band plays through Mass Romantic the first night and 2005’s epic Twin Cinema the second night, began last night in Woodstock at Levon Helm Studios. The New Pornos have been rehearsing at the venue in recent days, and they posted various photos and videos from those sessions. And now some footage from Monday’s intimate gig is trickling online. The gig consisted of two sets: first Mass Romantic in full, then a grab bag from across their discography.

The New Pornographers (@TheNewPornos) kick off their “Mass Romantic” / “Twin Cinema” doubleheader tour tonight and tomorrow at @LevonHelmRamble in Woodstock NY. pic.twitter.com/9XnCIGtrjq — Matador Records (@matadorrecords) November 30, 2021

The Mass Romantic reissue is dropping 12/10.