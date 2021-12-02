Watch Radiohead Side-Project The Smile’s Surprise Performance On Instagram

News December 2, 2021 4:14 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood formed a new band called the Smile alongside drummer Tom Skinner and Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. They had their first-ever performance during a Glastonbury livestream back in May. When Godrich was asked about the group a couple months ago, he revealed that they’ve finished an album and noted that it’s “not a rock record.”

There’s still no details on when that’s to come, but the Smile are up to something. Earlier today, the band took to Instagram Live to livestream footage of them rehearsing some of their songs, as Reddit points out, which means that a tour announcement might be imminent. They went live four separate times, and you can check out videos of all that below.

