Bay Area Rap Producer Traxamillion Dead At 42

Traxamillion, the producer and occasional rapper best known for playing a prominent role in the Bay Area hyphy explosion, has died. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Traxamillion died on Sunday morning at his aunt’s house in Santa Clara, where he’d been living in hospice care. Traxamillion had been battling cancer since 2017. He was 42.

Traxamillion, born Sultan Banks, started producing tracks at the dawn of the Bay Area’s hyphy movement, and he made the beat for Keak Da Sneak’s era-defining 2005 underground hit “Super Hyphy.” In the years that followed, Traxamillion also made tracks for Bay artists like Too $hort, E-40, Turf Talk, the Pack, the Jacka, and J. Stalin. Many of them contributed to Trax’s 2006 debut album The Slapp Addict. Traxamillion also produced “I’m A Weirdo,” a song that Bay Area natives the Lonely Island included on their Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping soundtrack. Just last year, Traxamillion produced E-40’s single “I Stand On That.” Below, listen to some of the songs that Traxamillion produced.