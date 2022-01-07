Stream Gunna’s Deeply Satisfying New Album DS4EVER

New Music January 7, 2022 11:39 AM By Tom Breihan

On this particular album-release Friday, the big news is the Weeknd’s new LP Dawn FM, which absolutely bangs. But Dawn FM isn’t the only new high-profile album today that delivers. The Atlanta rap star Gunna has just come out with DS4EVER, a new LP that’s supposedly the final entry in Gunna’s Drip Season series. (All the other Drip Season releases are mixtapes; the last one was Drip Season 3, which came out in 2018.) Gunna doesn’t grab attention the way the Weeknd does, but he understands his sound, and he knows how to make smooth, pretty Atlanta trap that sounds really, really good.

DS4EVER is Gunna’s first full-length since 2020’s excellent Wunna, but Gunna has been so omnipresent on the guest-verse circuit that he never seems to go away. In the past few days, there’s been a whole lot of talk on the rap internet about a brewing feud between Gunna and Freddie Gibbs, which seems extremely random. Thus far, though, the only real entry in that feud is a single line on Gunna’s new track “Poochie Gown” about how Gunna can’t fuck with Freddie Gibbs. We’ll see if Gibbs takes off running with that.

DS4EVER is full of guest appearances from artists who Gunna presumably does fuck with. The usual suspects are all here: Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch. DS4EVER also has production from people like Wheezy, Metro Boomin, and Mike Will Made-It. On first listen, there’s nothing surprising about DS4EVER, but it works. Listen below.

DS4EVER is out now on Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.

