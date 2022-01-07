The Dawn FM Saga Continues In The Weeknd’s Creepy New “Sacrifice” Video
The Weeknd dropped his new album Dawn FM last night, and he’s continuing the festivities today with a video for standout track “Sacrifice.” Produced by Abel Tesfaye, Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin, the song is built around a nasty guitar sample that recalls Discovery-era Daft Punk. Its visuals seem to continue the dark club exploits of the “Take My Breath” video, including some druid-like characters who transform from beautiful young women to disfigured old men. The clip is once again directed by the duo Cliqua, who did “Take My Breath” as well as “Save Your Tears,” the one with the disturbing plastic surgery situation. Watch below.