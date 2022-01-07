The Dawn FM Saga Continues In The Weeknd’s Creepy New “Sacrifice” Video

News January 7, 2022 3:28 PM By Chris DeVille

The Dawn FM Saga Continues In The Weeknd’s Creepy New “Sacrifice” Video

News January 7, 2022 3:28 PM By Chris DeVille

The Weeknd dropped his new album Dawn FM last night, and he’s continuing the festivities today with a video for standout track “Sacrifice.” Produced by Abel Tesfaye, Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin, the song is built around a nasty guitar sample that recalls Discovery-era Daft Punk. Its visuals seem to continue the dark club exploits of the “Take My Breath” video, including some druid-like characters who transform from beautiful young women to disfigured old men. The clip is once again directed by the duo Cliqua, who did “Take My Breath” as well as “Save Your Tears,” the one with the disturbing plastic surgery situation. Watch below.

Related

Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael & Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Big’s “To Be With You”

    13 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

    12 hours ago

    Father John Misty – “Funny Girl”

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest