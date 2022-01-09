Watch Bill Callahan Cover Wilco’s “Sky Blue Sky” With Nels Cline At ACL Hall Of Fame Honors

News January 9, 2022 6:11 PM By James Rettig

Watch Bill Callahan Cover Wilco’s “Sky Blue Sky” With Nels Cline At ACL Hall Of Fame Honors

News January 9, 2022 6:11 PM By James Rettig

Last night, PBS aired the 7th annual Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame ceremony. Wilco were inducted into the Hall Of Fame alongside Lucinda Williams and Alejandro Escovedo, and the band were on hand to perform “California Stars” with an all-star cast that included Escovedo, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheila E., Terry Allen, and Japanese Breakfast. Bill Callahan also took the stage at the event (which took place back in October) to cover “Sky Blue Sky,” with some help from Wilco’s own Nels Cline. Watch below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Big’s “To Be With You”

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: The Weeknd Dawn FM

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    The Smile – “You Will Never Work In Television Again”

    5 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest