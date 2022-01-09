Watch Bill Callahan Cover Wilco’s “Sky Blue Sky” With Nels Cline At ACL Hall Of Fame Honors
Last night, PBS aired the 7th annual Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame ceremony. Wilco were inducted into the Hall Of Fame alongside Lucinda Williams and Alejandro Escovedo, and the band were on hand to perform “California Stars” with an all-star cast that included Escovedo, Rosanne Cash, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Sheila E., Terry Allen, and Japanese Breakfast. Bill Callahan also took the stage at the event (which took place back in October) to cover “Sky Blue Sky,” with some help from Wilco’s own Nels Cline. Watch below.