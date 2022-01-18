Watch Charlotte Day Wilson Bring Sumptuous Low-Key R&B To Ellen
Charlotte Day Wilson released her impressive debut album Alpha last year, cashing in on the promise she’d exhibited in guest spots with a raft of hip bands and producers. The Toronto singer-songwriter-producer is quite good at low-key slow-burn R&B, and she shows us as much today with a visit to the final season of Ellen, where Parquet Courts have been ripping it up lately. Wilson’s performance of “Mountains” was far more sedate: Seated at a piano, she bellowed understated alto melodies, backed by a brass section and gospel choir that served soulful texture rather than bombast. If this was the new Adele single people would be losing their minds. Check it out.