Jazz Fest 2022 Lineup Has The Who, Erykah Badu, & Death Cab

News January 20, 2022 12:56 PM By Peter Helman

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has been cancelled for the past two years due to COVID, but they’re hoping that the third time’s the charm. The fest has just announced its 2022 lineup, which has plenty of overlap with the ill-fated 2020 and 2021 lineups, and as usual, the big names at the top of the poster have very little to do with jazz: the Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Luke Combs, Lionel Richie, the Black Crowes, Willie Nelson, Erykah Badu.

The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Lauren Daigle, Ludacris, Nelly, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Death Cab For Cutie, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Randy Newman, Melissa Etheridge, Boz Scaggs, José Feliciano, Chris Isaak, Hurray For The Riff Raff, and Dawn Richard are also playing, as are actual jazz and New Orleans heritage acts like Trombone Shorty, Irma Thomas, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Kermit Ruffins, and the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra.

The festival will take place at the New Orleans Fair Grounds on the weekends of April 29-May 1 and May 5-8. Weekend passes and VIP packages are available now, and single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. Find more information here.

