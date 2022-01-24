Bob Dylan Announces Spring US Tour Dates
As of last fall, Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour is up and running again. Today he has announced the next leg, a five-week run of spring dates across the American South. Dylan’s latest outing supporting 2020’s masterful Rough And Rowdy Ways begins in Phoenix in early March and loops out to the East Coast before wrapping up in Oklahoma City in mid-April. Check out his full itinerary below, and get ticket info here.
03/03 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/04 – Tucson, Arizona @ Tucson Music Hall
03/06 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Kiva Auditorium
03/08 – Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
03/10 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory
03/11 – Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre
03/13 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
03/14 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
03/16 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Hall
03/18 – Shreveport, Louisiana @ Municipal Auditorium
03/19 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Saenger Theatre
03/21 – Montgomery, Alabama @ Montgomery PAC
03/23 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium
03/24 – Atlanta, Georgia @ Fox Theatre
03/26 – Savannah, Georgia @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
03/27 – North Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston PAC
03/29 – Columbia, South Carolina @ Township Auditorium
03/30 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ Ovens Auditorium
04/01 – Greensboro, North Carolina @ Steven Tanger Center
04/02 – Asheville, North Carolina @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
04/04 – Chattanooga, Tennessee@ Tivoli Theatre
04/05 – Birmingham, Alabama @ BJCC Concert Hall
04/07 – Mobile, Alabama @ Saenger Theatre
04/09 – Memphis, Tennessee @ Orpheum Theatre
04/11 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Robinson Center
04/13 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Brady Theatre
04/14 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre