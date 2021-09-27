Bob Dylan Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates
For decades, Bob Dylan has been consistently hitting the road on what he calls the Never Ending Tour. Last year COVID-19 put a stop to that. Despite releasing his exceptional Rough And Rowdy Ways, Dylan had to pause his touring operation. The only show he’s played since releasing the album was the ticketed Shadow Kingdom livestream. He hasn’t played a conventional gig in front of an audience since December 2019. But like many artists, he’s heading back out to play some concerts again in this post-vaccine stage of the pandemic, ending what Rolling Stone calls his longest break from the road since 1981-1984.
Dylan and his band will spend a month playing theater shows across the Eastern half of the United States, starting Nov. 2 in Milwaukee and ending Dec. 2 in Washington, DC. It’s being advertised as the “Rough And Rowdy Ways World Tour” and dated 2021-2024, so if he’s not currently scheduled to roll through your area, don’t worry, it looks like the octogenarian is intending to play a lot more shows in the coming years. Tickets for this leg go on sale here this Friday, Oct. 1. I hope he plays a 37-minute “Murder Most Foul.”
TOUR DATES:
11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
11/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre
11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/07 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium
11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall
11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium
11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium
11/15 – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center
11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
11/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
12/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem