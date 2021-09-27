Bob Dylan Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Dylan and his band will spend a month playing theater shows across the Eastern half of the United States, starting Nov. 2 in Milwaukee and ending Dec. 2 in Washington, DC. It’s being advertised as the “Rough And Rowdy Ways World Tour” and dated 2021-2024, so if he’s not currently scheduled to roll through your area, don’t worry, it looks like the octogenarian is intending to play a lot more shows in the coming years. Tickets for this leg go on sale here this Friday, Oct. 1. I hope he plays a 37-minute “Murder Most Foul.”

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre

11/06 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/07 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall

11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium

11/15 – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center

11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem