Later this year, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will come out with the new documentary This Much I Know To Be True. Cave and Ellis made the film with Andrew Dominik, the longtime collaborator who’s directed movies like The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford and Killing Them Softly. Dominik previously made the Cave doc One More Time With Feeling, and this new film is intended as a companion piece to that one. Today, we get our first look at it.

Cave and Ellis shot This Much I Know To Be True in London and Brighton last year, and the film focuses on the soul-scraping albums Ghosteen and Carnage, both of which stand as attempts to make some kind of sense of the death of Cave’s teenage son. In the brief new clip from the movie, we see Cave talking about his place in the world, and we also see a tiny bit of him singing the Carnage song “Lavender Fields,” accompanied by Ellis and a string section.

It’s hard to make too much out of a clip that’s a minute and a half long, but This Much I Know To Be True certainly looks mythic. Also, Cave talks a bit about trying to define himself as a person, a husband and father, rather than as a musician or writer. That might sound hopelessly trite if anyone else said it. From Nick Cave, it sounds profound. Check it out below.

This Much I Know To Be True is coming later this year.