Fleet Foxes Announce International Tour

News February 9, 2022 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

As former Fleet Fox Father John Misty goes into album mode, his ex-bandmate Robin Pecknold is getting ready for the first Fleet Foxes tour in a long time. Fleet Foxes released their album Shore in 2020, and that timing meant that the band hasn’t been able to play any proper shows to promote that LP. Pecknold played one solo show at a Brooklyn church in December of 2020, and he released a recording of that show as a live album a couple of months ago. But Fleet Foxes haven’t headed out on a proper tour since 2018. That’s about to change.

Today, Fleet Foxes announced that they’ll head out on a big international tour that’s set to start in Salt Lake City this June. Over the following months, Fleet Foxes will cross North America and Europe. Robin Pecknold will lead a band that’ll also feature multi-instrumentalists Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott, Christian Wargo, and Morgan Henderson. Check out the tour’s itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
6/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater
6/28 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
7/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
7/02 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
7/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
7/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
7/06 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
7/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
7/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
7/10 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
7/12 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
7/15 – Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
7/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
7/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
7/31 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
8/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
8/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
8/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
8/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
8/09 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
8/10 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
8/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
8/13 – New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
8/26 – London, UK @ All Points East
8/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks
8/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
8/31 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
9/02 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
9/03 – Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
9/05 – Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
9/06 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
9/07 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
9/09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
9/10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)
9/11 – Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

