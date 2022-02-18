Paul McCartney Announces 2022 Tour Dates

February 18, 2022
Paul McCartney will be back in the US this spring and summer. How’s that for a return to normalcy? The eminent Beatle will play arenas and stadiums from West Coast to East with a good chunk of shows in the South along the way, starting in Spokane on April 28 and ending in the NYC metro area at MetLife Stadium on June 16, just two days before his 80th birthday. The tour is titled GOT BACK because of course it is. It’s McCartney’s first tour since summer 2019 (naturally, given the pandemic and all) and his first since releasing the quarantine album McCartney III. Check out the 14-date itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/03 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/21 – Winston Salem, NC @ Truist Field
05/25 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/28 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
05/31 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
06/04 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
06/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
06/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park
06/16 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

