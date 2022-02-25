Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Every Friday in this space we review the comments from the past week and revel in the takes. (As a reminder, the timeframe is the same as our 5 Best Songs roundup — Friday to Thursday — so today’s edition covers 2/18-2/24.) Today we welcome the new era of Shut Up, Dude, with your comments presented a little differently. As we no longer allow downvoting, there are no worse comments. Apologies to the trolls who will no longer get their moment in the sun. And since The Number Ones comment section is its own little overactive world, we’ll now have two separate best lists, for non-TNOCS comments and for comments on just those posts.

This week we made some adjustments to the new community tools, so that more comments display which each “See more comments” button click, and that so more words in a longish comment show before you have to click “see more” to read the whole thing. Now you won’t have to click as much! Although you do still have to click to log out and log in every day to comment, because that’s a bug we’re still working on.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS IN THE NUMBER ONES

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE