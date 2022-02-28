Nilüfer Yanya – “The Dealer”

Molly Daniel

New Music February 28, 2022 3:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

We’re this close to the release of Painless, Nilüfer Yanya’s hotly anticipated follow-up to 2019 breakthrough Miss Universe. (There was also the excellent Feeling Lucky? EP in between.) The early singles have been great: “stabilise,”
midnight sun,” “anotherlife.” Today she adds one more.

“The Dealer” sends Yanya’s alto bellow swimming through a heavy ’90s-vintage dance-adjacent groove marked by gleaming guitar strums and jazzy rock bass. It’s an invigorating track, and Yanya has this to say about it:

When I was writing this song I was thinking about the transient nature of life and the cyclical nature of the seasons. I find it interesting how we attach certain memories and feelings to different seasons and tend to revisit them time and time again, yet our lives move in a more linear motion and even when we feel like we are going back we never really get to go back anywhere. Musically speaking it’s a bit more playful and relaxed.

Listen below.

Painless is out 3/4 on ATO.

Chris DeVille Staff

