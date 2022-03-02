Evan Rachel Wood Playing Madonna In Weird Al Biopic

Hollywood is currently busy auditioning up-and-coming stars like Sydney Sweeney and Julia Garner for the upcoming Madonna biopic that the pop star is directing herself. Meanwhile over on the set of the “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, which is currently in production, Evan Rachel Wood has already nabbed the role of Madonna. As Rolling Stone reports, Wood has joined the cast of the film, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as the comedy-rock icon. Yankovic famously parodied Madonna’s “Like A Virgin” in the ’80s as “Like A Surgeon,” with the real Madonna’s seal of approval.

Other Weird: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story casting news: Rainn Wilson will portray radio host and “Weird Al” mentor Dr. Demento, and Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson will play Yankovic’s parents.

The “Weird Al” biopic is filming now and is set to debut on The Roku Channel.