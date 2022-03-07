Dizzee Rascal Found Guilty Of Assault, Smashes Paparazzi’s Camera Outside Court

News March 7, 2022 4:50 PM By James Rettig
Dizzee Rascal has been found guilty of assault following a domestic incident that occurred in June 2021. The grime rapper, real name Dylan Mills, got into an argument with his ex-fiancee Cassandra Jones in a custody dispute over their two children and “put his forehead against [Jones’] and pushed her around the room” and “pushed her to the ground,” according to prosectors.

As he was leaving court earlier today, as The Guardian reports, Dizzee Rascal grabbed a paparazzi’s camera and threw it into the street, smashing it on the ground. Video of that was captured by ITV:

The rapper is due for sentencing on April 8.

