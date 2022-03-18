Like his frequent collaborator Your Old Droog, Atlanta rapper Tha God Fahim stays busy. Last year, Fahim teamed up with Montreal beatmaker Nicholas Craven for a series of EPs. Earlier this year, Fahim and Your Old Droog got together for the collaborative album Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream. And today, Fahim has announced that he’s got a whole new solo album coming out in exactly one week.

Six Ring Champ, the new album from Tha God Fahim, features three appearances from Your Old Droog, who just released his own excellent Nicholas Craven-produce EP YOD Wave. It’s also got production from Fahim, Camoflauge Monk, and Thrasherwulf. Craven produced lead single “4 Matic,” and breezy and low-key track that lands right in Fahim’s contemplative underground-rap comfort zone. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Titanism” (Feat. Your Old Droog)

02 “Iron Mic”

03 “4 Matic”

04 “Love N Hate”

05 “Job Well Done” (Feat. Your Old Droog)

06 “Countless Nights, Endless Days”

07 “61 In A Game”

08 “Checkers” (Feat. Your Old Droog)

09 “OWJ”

10 “Stay Down Till You Come Up”

11 “Drivin Me Crazy”

12 “Tha Last Shot”

Six Ring Champ is out 3/25 on Nature Sounds.