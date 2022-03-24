Bloc Party – “If We Get Caught”

Wunmi Onibudo

New Music March 24, 2022 8:41 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Bloc Party – “If We Get Caught”

Wunmi Onibudo

New Music March 24, 2022 8:41 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Bloc Party, baby! We didn’t forget! And now they’re coming back! Next month, the UK veterans will return with their new LP Alpha Games, their first in six years. The band has described the new album as a return to the anthemic dance-punk sound of Silent Alarm, and that’s pretty much exactly what everyone wants from this band. They’ve already shared the early singles “Traps,” “The Girls Are Fighting,” and “Sex Magik.” Today, they’ve broken us off with a fourth one.

Bloc Party’s latest is called “If We Get Caught,” and it’s a big, yearning, chest-pounding rocker. The band really knows how to bash out a song like this, welding open-hearted melodies to itchy dance beats, and this one nails that combination in a really satisfying way. It’s probably my favorite Alpha Games single thus far. In a press release, Kele Okereke says:

There are only two songs that I feel like have any tenderness on the record, and “If We Get Caught” is one of them. It’s really about recognizing that the game is coming to an end and about trying to steal a moment of tenderness with your partner before the curtain comes crashing down. I think it’s about trying to find moments where you can really connect with someone amidst all of the chaos that’s going on in the world.

Check it out below.

Alpha Games is out 4/29 on Infectious/BMG. Pre-order or pre-save it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack White Crash Beck’s Set With A Chumbawamba Cover

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Bryan Adams’ “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman”

1 day ago 0

Denzel Curry Made A Freewheeling, Therapeutic Rap Opus

1 day ago 0

Hear Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood On Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, & Sean Hayes’ SmartLess Podcast

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest