Courtney Barnett Announces Touring Festival With Sleater-Kinney, Alvvays, Japanese Breakfast, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus, & More

In 2019, Courtney Barnett curated a two-day lineup for the Belgian festival Sonic City. A year later, just before the pandemic hit, she did something similar for the Newport Folk Foundation, acting as musical director and curator for a special Valentine’s Day show. Barnett really enjoyed those two experiences, and she’s following up on them with something very cool: A touring festival where Barnett will play with some of the our finest indie rockers.

This summer, Barnett’s Here And There festival will tour North America. The lineup will change from show to show, and Barnett herself is the only constant. But Barnett has done a great job in putting together bills that bring together some of the best artists currently working in the indie rock space. At various different shows, Barnett’s Now And Then lineups will feature people like Sleater-Kinney, Alvvays, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Waxahatchee, Wet Leg, Bartees Strange, Faye Webster, Snail Mail, the Beths, Caroline Rose, Indigo De Souza, Lido Pimienta, Bedouine, and Julia Jacklin, among others. Here’s what Barnett says about it:

When I was a kid, I would make mixtapes and dream up my own festivals; I’d even design the T-shirts and pair up musicians for iconic collaborations. I’d listen to the mixtape and pretend it was the live recording of a concert, all my favorite artists on stage together. Ten years ago, I wrote this lyric: “I got lost somewhere between here and there, I’m not sure what the town was called.” Whether that was meant to be interpreted as a geographical, emotional, or philosophical journey, I thought it was the perfect title for my roaming festival. This concept was something that remained floating in the back of my mind when I started playing music. Here And There feels like a natural culmination of energy after years of touring, and ten years of working on my label Milk! Records. It’s something I’ve been forever daydreaming about and part of an always-evolving project to share spaces and build new platforms for art and artists that I believe in. It’s always been important to me to share the stage with people that I admire and artists that inspire me, which is why I’m so excited and grateful to announce this amazing lineup.

Below, check out the dates and lineups for the Here And There festival.

TOUR DATES:

8/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland (Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, & Quinn Christopherson)

8/09 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory (Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, & Quinn Christopherson)

8/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora (Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, & Quinn Christopherson)

8/12 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live (Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, & Caroline Rose)

8/13 – North Adams, MA @ Mass Moca (Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Faye Webster, the Beths, Bartees Strange, & Hana Vu)

8/14 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak N Skiff (Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, Faye Webster, & Hana Vu)

8/16 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed (Courtney Barnett, Alvvays, & the Beths)

8/20 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield (Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, & Fred Armisen)

8/21 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoore (Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, & Leith Ross)

8/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theater (Courtney Barnett & Lido Pimienta)

8/26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater (Courtney Barnett, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, & Julia Jacklin)

8/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s (Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, & Ethel Cain)

8/31 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory (Courtney Barnett, Wet Leg, & Indigo De Souza)

9/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Moody (Courtney Barnett, Indigo De Souza, & Ethel Cain)

9/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Japanese Breakfast, Courtney Barnett, Arooj Aftab, & Bedouine)