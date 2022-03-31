The cult-beloved North Carolina rap group Little Brother has had a real up-and-down run over the past two decades. After Phonte, Rapper Big Pooh, and 9th Wonder all met up at North Carolina Central University, they released their 2003 indie debut album The Listening, a huge underground favorite that catapulted them into the major-label ecosystem. But Little Brother never truly broke through, despite building up a rabid word-of-mouth fanbase, and that major-label world chewed them up and spit them out. 9th Wonder left the group in 2007, and they broke up and then got together before releasing the feelgood 2019 reunion album May The Lord Watch. For years, the members of Little Brother have been working on a documentary that’ll chronicle that whole story, and Phonte shared its first trailer today.

The Little Brother doc, like the last album, is called May The Lord Watch, and Phonte writes on Instagram that he’s been working on it for five years and that he’s sharing the trailer now because he was inspired by his friend Questlove winning the Oscar for Best Documentary. Questlove appears in the trailer, as do Little Brother fans Drake and Doja Cat. (The Drake and Doja footage is archival, but it looks like Questlove actually appeared on-camera for the doc.)

We don’t yet know the details on the release of May The Lord Watch. According to the trailer, North Carolina filmmaker Holland Randolph Gallagher is the doc’s director, and it’s due for release next year. Watch the trailer below.