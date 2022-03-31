The Month In Metal – March 2022

It must be a hell of a burden when you tell someone this, but I think Branden Sloan is the only person who can answer my very important questions. And, oh boy, do I have a few of them.

Like, it’s important for me to know how the Australian musician categorizes the metal he makes under Convulsing, and will soon make in the freshly rebooted Altars.

That one is important because I want to know if Convulsing is part of a burgeoning metal style.

And that one is important because I want to know if we can find a good name for that burgeoning metal style.

And that one is important because I want to know why the metal world has gotten so very, very bad at naming burgeoning metal styles.

And that one is important because…wait…do metal genres even matter at all?

So I’ve slid into Branden Sloan’s inbox with a lot of very annoying important questions. And even if I don’t get any answers, well, Sloan seems like a good hang for a nerd like me, already accumulating quite the history of insightful interviews. The takes are sharp, the music theory is fascinating. Luckily, the first answer I get is a perfect encapsulation of the Branden Sloan experience.

“On a synaesthetic level, genre doesn’t enter into the equation for me; we all got the same notes and some people even have notes in between those notes, the only difference is the execution,” Sloan writes in an email.

And away we go.

Let’s start by talking about Convulsing’s execution and how that might be the center of a new metal style. Amazingly, given my horrendous track record as a metal prognosticator and knower of heavy things, I somehow lucked into noticing this in 2018. “Convulsing is the optimistic outcome for the ‘future of metal,’ a future that is probably already here,” I wrote in a blurb for Grievous, Convulsing’s acclaimed full-length follow-up to its 2016 debut Errata. “The Sydney solo project of Dumbsaint’s Brendan Sloan fits well into the Bandcamp modern metal milieu of bands that blur taxonomic distinctions, molding great, heaving masses of metal that are technical, blackened, sludgy, deathly, and doomy without pushing their chips in any one direction.”

<a href="https://convulsing.bandcamp.com/album/grievous">Grievous by Convulsing</a>

Notice my inability to pin Convulsing down? Even nearly four years later, I still don’t know what to call the style, even though Convulsing is one of my most frequently used comparisons when I encounter it, my de facto stand-in for this burgeoning new era of metal. As an example, I wrote this about Aseitas, the Portland-based experimental death metal quartet, in June 2020: “Belonging to the same genreless-because-it’s-all-genres set of modern metal that claims Convulsing as a citizen, Aseitas was as advertised, indeed the result of feeding classic death metal and downtuned chungus riffs into a mathy meat grinder.” If you’ve heard the bands, you know what I meant. Musically, Convulsing and Aseitas aren’t one-to-one, but what drives them creatively feels similar. The MOs are aligned. Make riff-rich, exciting, affecting metal, genre be damned. That’s the vibe of this…stuff.

As you can expect when a hack writer feels compelled to list many styles in a desperate attempt to summarize the music and then lands on “stuff” as the most straightforward summation, Sloan is aware that efforts to categorize Convulsing have been pretty dang unproductive thus far.

“…I don’t think anybody has labeled it right and I sure as hell don’t know what to call it except for ‘extreme art metal’ or something,” Sloan admits. “You’ll note in the Bandcamp tags I just stuck them all in there. It’s frequently called ‘dissonant atmospheric blackened death metal’ by people. But for starters, I don’t think of it as dissonant at all; just because I’m using a lot of min2 and flat6 intervals, lots of close harmony, and am tuned quite low doesn’t mean it’s not serving a purpose in a deliberately functional melodic and harmonic context. Songs like ‘Were’ are a good example of that. There is an obvious melody that you could whistle throughout the track, and you could easily turn it into an Andy Rehfeldt Disney jazz thing if you want. I also don’t think it’s black metal enough for black metal, or death metal enough for death metal (though that’s probably closest). Maybe ‘progressive death metal’ but even then, I don’t sound like any of the usual suspects for that tag….”

Right. I fear that Convulsing and like-minded bands will be lined up with the usual suspects and booked into a word-salad penitentiary such as the one Sloan has IDed: dissonant atmospheric blackened death metal. It’s important to me that this doesn’t happen. The music is too alive to be shackled with such a dry, perfunctory ball and chain. What should Convulsing’s genre be, then?

“I’ve said ’emotional extreme metal’ a few times and I kind of like that, because ’emo’ is a dirty word to most wool-dyed metalheads,” Sloan muses. “Certainly was when I was growing up. Any band doing anything emotional or ‘serious,’ politically or artistically, is to be mocked. Metal bands should kill to be as interesting as like, Pedro The Lion, or Daîtro, or Mount Eerie…. I also describe bands like Infernal Coil that way. Blake [Connally] didn’t make a ‘progressive war metal’ record or something, he made deeply emotional, extreme art that contains multitudes. It has a passage featuring bodhran and bouzouki on it playing a really mournful, liturgical melody that wouldn’t be out of place in a Dead Can Dance record, and the ecstatic climax of ‘In Silent Vengeance’ is far beyond the emotional bandwidth of something like Revenge, ostensibly in the same genre bucket.”

<a href="https://infernalcoil.bandcamp.com/album/within-a-world-forgotten">Within A World Forgotten by INFERNAL COIL</a>

Emotional extreme metal? Is that this stuff’s tag? It’s a candidate. But let’s not settle on something just quite yet. I think I have a real opportunity to forge a creative genre name, one that bands wouldn’t mind wearing over a string of nonsense labels. But, is that even possible? Ah. It would be bucking recent trends.

Why are we so awful at naming metal genres now? We used to be great at it. When the heavy metal supercontinent split over 40 years ago, metalheads brainstormed (bangstormed?) so many killer genre names to help differentiate the new styles. Death, black, speed, doom, thrash, sludge, grind, and on and on. While the hit rate wasn’t 100 percent, the good names were catchy, typically one-syllable words that were action-packed. Hey, what kind of metal do you like? POWER metal! Hell yeah.

Now? We iterate through genre modifiers, weighing those action-packed words down with increasingly arcane distinctions. Brutal, atmospheric, technical, core. If a new style comes along, you simply borrow a non-metal genus or slap a modifier on the root genre and clock out, obliterating the opportunity to be creative by defaulting to ungainly modifier sandwiches. Ready to recoil? Here’s a genre that appears in 18 Encyclopaedia Metallum entries: symphonic deathcore. Symphonic. Death. Core. Hell no.

While this desire to be hyper-accurate with metal’s taxonomy definitely scratches the nerdier part of my brain, and it’s pretty funny thinking about self-serious metalheads taking Borknagar‘s Metallum classification of “progressive Viking” at face value, it does zilch for metal from a PR perspective. If you were new to metal and surveyed the scene strictly from the vantage point of accepted genre names, you’d think nothing new has happened in metal in the last 20 years. It looks like tiny tweaks to the old-as-hell tentpole genres. Atmospheric black metal. Brutal death metal. Post-metal.

God, post-metal. I knew we were cooked when the consensus landed on post-metal to categorize bands in the NeuroIsis continuum. Imagine me naming a child post-Ian. Technically correct, but I’d go to jail for it. Post and progressive are particularly foolish in that these modifiers ignore one of the few definites about metal, that it is always progressing. Using those labels suggests that you regard the music as ahead of the pack, which will inevitably make the music seem very creaky and dusty as soon as you drive it off the lot and a hundred bands post and prog past it. We should’ve known better. With the endless amount of new bands that simply want to relive the glory days of Yes, prog rock has been stuck in this rut for years. Our spin on the oxymoron is progressive death metal, where a not-insubstantial portion of the style is content to sound like 1991 Death. Progressive, indeed.

That said, I’m as guilty as anyone of perpetuating these lazy modifiers, mostly because it makes talking to people about music easier. “Hey, you like prog and thrash? Check out this sick technical thrash band.” “Oh yeah, it’s one of the best technical doom records of the year.” Distilling music down to these shorthand terms greases the wheels of discussion. Hell, if I had to talk about a band’s “dissonant angularity” or whatever when I wanted to recommend a band to a bud, I would have even fewer friends than I do now. Or, imagine being forced to ID a band through music theory, or worse, beatboxing a riff style.

I can’t believe I’m writing this, but one of the most embarrassing moments of my life was when my mom, tired of sitting in a running car while I waited with bated breath for the DJ to announce what song had just played, dragged me into Sam Goody and pushed me in front of an associate. “All right, tell him about the song.” And, with nothing else to go on, I panicked and started mouth-farting my way through the opening of U2’s “Mysterious Ways.” The look on that associate’s face will be burned into my mind until I die. Yeah, they must’ve been thinking as their face dropped, I am 100 percent breaking up the band and going to law school.

So we can’t KO genres because we need easy categories. And they serve another purpose, too. Whenever I see friend of the column Phil Freeman write masterfully about technical death metal, I understand why we have these things. In that instance, “technical death metal” is more like the title to the novelization of the substyle, representing the codification of specific stylistic identifiers. Like, being “technical” and “death metal” doesn’t necessarily make one technical death metal. Technical death metal has a distinct sound, one that has coalesced around the communal traits of its progenitors and the bands they influenced. It’s like how atmospheric black metal has a distinct sound, even though, as a pure descriptor, it’s pretty vague and meaningless.

What I’m getting at is there’s a story behind those genres, and the genre name is the tl;dr, doing in a couple words what I’d have to do on a couple blackboards otherwise. That’s how you go from “isn’t…all black metal atmospheric?” to 90 percent of the bands Wyatt writes about. You know the bands that came before. You know the bands that followed. You know the shared elements. You know the story. Even if that story is written by fans and not the bands themselves, it’s still this escalator of a narrative that you can ride. It makes understanding the music, its reason for being, and why its components do the things they do more accessible.

That story and resulting accessibility are why there’s also some measure of identity wrapped up in the more prominent genres. Saying I’m a “death metal person” means something, representing my values and approach to music.

“I find as a composer that there’s more ‘room’ in the template of black metal to try and be emotional or serious, which is how you’ve ended up with DSBM and whatnot,” Sloan writes. “When you widen the harmonic, widen the timbre of vocals, widen the arrangements, it starts to sound like things Ved Buens Ende, Fleurety, Enslaved and Emperor, Aeternus, and I guess DHG were doing in the ’90s and early ’00s. I’d love it if we ended up with a wave of florid, evocative, emotionally complex death metal that didn’t get shoved crudely into ‘tech death’ or ‘avant-garde blackened death metal’ or something.”

Right. As a writer, it’s worth considering where I’m crudely shoving things because it changes how a listener might approach the music. Each genre has its own baggage and hierarchy of needs. In the tortured parlance of our times, the absolutely cursed internet discourse of Twitter, you can think of death metal as predominately “riff rotators” and black metal as predominately “grimcels.” Riff rotators prioritize the riff, grimcels prioritize the vibe. This makes sense to me. It also sucks.

I mean, ugh, while they have their uses, a lot of stuff about genres suck. On a macro level, they’re little more than a marketing designation to help sort albums into record store bins. Genre fandom also sucks, rarely applying the friction necessary to innovate and more often stifling innovation through ridiculously dogmatic strictures. “You can’t slam, this is black metal,” etc. It also forces people to think of music in really stupid ways. Blood Incantation, a band with a roster full of pure metal nerds and absolute lifers, gets shit from gatekeepers who think something must be amiss if the band gets discussed in more pop-oriented trades. “Why, real death metal can’t possibly be comprehended by shorthairs, this must be a false!” As if there were any sort of purity in something as vast as death metal in the first place. Didn’t Disharmonic Orchestra dismantle all of that 800 billion years ago? (Don’t consider this an endorsement. I think Blood Incantation is boring, but I recognize everyone in the band knows more about metal than I do.)

This general ambivalence to genres, of recognizing their utility and futility, also comes up in Sloan’s emails. “Some of the figuratively and literally heaviest, doom-filled music I’ve ever heard isn’t metal,” Sloan explains. “Its assigned genre (heh) did not prepare me for it. While the modifiers, i.e., ‘atmospheric black metal,’ are helpful in sort of narrowing things down, they’re increasingly clumsy and rarely even do the narrowing they’re intended. Hwwauoch and Paysage D’Hiver are both technically the same genre and they sound completely different.”

As Sloan points out, some modifiers are also flat-out wrong, obscuring what the music is doing. “A major and specific bugbear for me is people using ‘dissonant’ as a modifier when they actually mean ‘non-diatonic’ or ‘crunchy chords’ in otherwise objectively consonant music; rarely does it actually describe dissonance as a fundamental compositional tool. Thantifaxath are frequently described as dissonant, but as Calder from Metal Music Theory has judiciously unpacked and pointed out: it’s all functional harmony. We need to do better or stop using it, in my opinion.”

Yeah. You got me. Although I’ve tried to limit its usage, my writing history suggests I’m looking at a life sentence in dissonance jail. And Sloan is correct: it is careless. So, even if I know this, why do I sometimes go back to that well, choosing comfort over the factual?

Hm. Well, I don’t think anyone really enjoys getting dunked on. Think of the last creative genre name that reached mass adoption. That would be djent. I agree, djent is a stupid name, but at least djent was fresh when it first started being circulated, having the same frisson of creativity as the foundational genre names coined during metal’s ’80s boom.

Here’s the thing: nobody likes djent. I’d even say they hate it. Meshuggah’s Mårten Hagström has apologized for its proliferation because it was “a drunk misunderstanding.” Similarly, purveyors of that style have debated its realness ever since, which is a fun contradiction to poke at because genres are not real. What I’m saying is, while Meshuggah is usually included in the origin myth, do we know who propagated djent? We do not. I think there’s a reason for that. If it were me, I sure wouldn’t tell you, no matter how many times you made me sing “Mysterious Ways.”

Still, I’d say that the objections to djent contradictorily make it a legitimate genre because it has followed the expected genre lifecycle. The first wave hates it. The second wave debates it. The third wave, not knowing any better because they were born after the original discourse, embraces it. But, to bring this full circle, that’s just it: there have been multiple waves of djent. It has gone from Preserve, Restore, Maintain mime-shuggah origins to the twinkle shred prog of today that sounds like American Football recorded for Shrapnel Records. Djent is as vast as any other metal genre. Djent is also old! We’ve been punning on djent forever: Tandjent was formed in 2002. Djent has been part of the wider heavy metal vernacular for at least 20 damn years.

<a href="https://tandjent.bandcamp.com/album/no-one-will-hear-us">No One Will Hear Us by Tandjent</a>

The point is, in those two decades, the fringe of metal has gotten more experimental and dissimilar. And yet, what do we have to show for this endless evolution? One djent, maybe a blackgaze if we’re being charitable, and a bunch of genre names that aren’t new or creative and only endeavor to slice the meat ever more finely. Technical groove metal. Melodic pagan black metal. Post-metal! Why? Why? Why? Why are these so bad? Couldn’t we come up with anything else? Why do we keep falling into this trap?

OK, let’s speculate. I think there are three contradictory effects at play. First, I feel like we’re too quick to section off emerging trends from their parent styles without really understanding what the new genre is and the entirety of its scope. This is a big problem of mine because I’m always looking for a hook. Instead of taking the time to really formulate whether a substyle has become its own distinct genre and thus necessitates a unique name, I hit eject and turn it into a substyle.

Like, as an outsider, I could hear a band that upends my limited understanding of metal and thus deserves its own categorization. “My god,” I say like a complete idiot, “this is obviously avant cyber acid grind.” But to another person, one perhaps embedded in that scene with a clearer idea of how that band fits into that’s scene’s history, they just realize its Mortician with a 303. I flail because I know zip about the greater context. Therefore, instead of trying to name what I’m hearing in a more enlightened, creative, and factual way, I resort to the information at my disposal. It’s the Boss Baby tweet, basically.

Second, these modifiers are so persistent because, for lack of a better phrase, you have old space-taking doofuses like me who gum up the works and can’t hear anything past the music of their youths. Hello, demographic decay. There are not enough new metalheads to wrest control of the genre naming powers from my arthritic fingers. I’ve made this off-hand comparison a few times, but it speaks to my increasing obsolesce: Some of that black metal you folks like is just screamo to me. It’s just straight up, Portraits of Past screamo. Of course, the fact that I can’t hear it as a new thing is a problem because I am the person who is tasked with figuring out the creative genre name for it. Can’t do it! It’s screamo!

Finally, since a 360-degree view of metal’s history is at our disposal via various streaming services and wikis, thus presenting an infinite number of options for every metalhead to accept or reject like ones and zeros, perhaps we’ve all developed a unique understanding of metal. This thought process generally adheres to Venkatesh Rao’s ideas on divergentism, “that people are able to hear each other less as they age, and that information ubiquity paradoxically accelerates this process, so that technologically advancing societies grow more divergentist over historical time scales.” Strictly speaking, we’re never going to agree on a new genre name, and we’re forced to recycle the few things that we agree on, that being bedrock heavy metal genres with a few lazy modifiers tacked on.

That’s bleak, but I don’t think we’re doomed. Some of the descriptors that have surfaced in recent years to describe microtrends have been good. Caverncore was apt and hilarious, as were the snarky names for the endless waves of death metal imitators: In-clone-tation, Immotation, Semilich. Artists got some winners in, too. Jazz grind/BDM band Tantric Bile‘s “extremely hard bop” is extremely great. The flame still burns. And, would you look at that, we have the perfect opportunity to flex our atrophied genre-naming muscles. Let’s break out of the cycle. Let’s give Convulsing a genre name.

To kick this into gear, I’m going to wrestle with this genre’s borders and what possibly could be included by setting up some connections.

Grievous just received a fresh repress courtesy of Impure Sounds and Total Dissonance Worship. Both labels are a good fit, further demonstrating Convulsing’s chameleonic abilities that allow it to coexist while retaining its own identity. TDW is a particularly good fit, though.

TDW has been on an absolute tear of late, building an impressive roster of like-minded bands. Some of the label’s recent output will look familiar to column readers: Anguine, Mors Verum, Michel Anoia, and, of course, Nightmarer, the outfit belonging to label head Simon Hawemann, previously of War From A Harlots Mouth. Not to mention, TDW continues to curate clutch reissues and alternate versions for bands old and new, adding the likes of Concealment, Burning Palace, and the chunkier artists in the Christian Kolf/Zeitgeister Music extended universe to a discography that gets more distinct by the day.

As you click through the TDW Bandcamp, you start to sense a through-line, an aesthetic, an undeniable commonality. I wouldn’t say that all of these bands necessarily sound alike, Ion Dissonance’s classic debut Breathing is Irrelevant is coming from a different place than Kvadrat’s recent breakout Ψυχική Αποσύνθεση, but they do seem to share something. Perhaps it’s an approach to music, a predilection for themes, or a general philosophy. What it is, though, is that it feels kinda … Convulsing-y.

So, what is Convulsing-y? A merger of “emotions” with complex, thoughtful music. The governing principles are big feelings and big riffs, and it doesn’t matter how you achieve those dual ends, so long as you do. This frees Convulsing and its contemporaries to pull from anything and everything, which means that this genre can’t be categorized using traditional measurements such as shared musical elements. Like, the genre-hopping isn’t the point. It’s just a means to complete the goal. The pop equivalent of all this stuff is probably Louis Cole and his many projects and collaborators, a similarly clever composer who leapfrogs categorization by keying in on feelings.

Given the Convulsinginess of both band and label, it wasn’t surprising that TDW’s limited run of Grievous records sold out quickly. Of course, this wasn’t foreordained, but you can see how to fit these players into established music narratives, how the genre story is starting to take shape. TDW is tapping into an emerging metal style and establishing itself as its foremost arbiter. And, when it comes to that emerging metal style, Grievous feels more and more important. But, naturally, I wouldn’t say it’s the first album that got the ball rolling.

When did this “stuff” start? I’m spitballing, but, in my mind, the experimental/avant-garde inclinations of bands like Ulcerate and Plebeian Grandstand erected the frame while adding new editions with every release. The cryptic howl of Portal and Abyssal also probably played a part. Cross these two streams and you get something like Altars’s Paramnesia.

<a href="https://altarsdeath.bandcamp.com/album/paramnesia">Paramnesia by Altars</a>

Digging deeper into the archeological record, it’s impossible not to acknowledge that Gorguts, which might be one of the most essential bands in underground metal in the last 25 years, provided the foundation. Then, you have a host of more-black metal-aligned bands, your Blut Aus Nords and so forth, that added atypical, jarring, and, most importantly, feelings-rich riffs to the greater metal vocabulary. Both of these bands long crossed over the riff-rotator/grimcel divide. Gorguts’s Luc Lemay adds weight to otherwordly riffs via intense soul-searching. I’ve always thought of BAN’s labyrinthine MoRT as spooky Obscura. They’re death and black metal, respectively, but they feel more whole than genre exercisers.

So…whole metal? Yikes. That’s not much of a genre name. I’m doing worse that I thought. OK. I think it’s time to pull in some data.

First, I took a spin through Convulsing’s similar artists, collecting the Metallum-defined lyrical themes to see if there was a high occurrence of any particular subject. Here are the most common words and their frequency:

Death: 8

Human: 6

Misanthropy: 5

Nihilism: 4

Existentialism: 4

Poetry: 4

Darkness: 4

I, uh, recognize the irony of the two most popular words in a database of progressive, death-leaning bands being “Death” and “Human.” I am tickled, though, that “poetry” made the cut. Poetry metal? Is that something? I don’t think that’s something. Existentimetal? Woof. I’m going to stop.

Since the lyrical themes were a bust, I figured it was time to look at the lyrics themselves. I collected all of the lyrics for three bands, Gorguts, Ulcerate, and Convulsing, and made three word clouds. I eliminated common articles, prepositions, and pronouns to find snappy, action-packed words. Let’s take a look at Gorguts first.