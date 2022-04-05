Groovy British groovers alt-J just came back with The Dream, their first new album since 2017, and they’re now on a mission to groove up America’s late-night talk shows. A month ago, alt-J visited Colbert, where they played recent single “U&ME” and revisited their debut album, which is now a decade old. Last night, the trio hit our airwaves once again.

In their capacity as musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, alt-J knocked out “Hard Drive Gold,” their lightly satirical motorik garage-rocker about the cryptocurrency rush. Watching them, it occurred to me that it might be a lot of fun to be a member of alt-J. Gwilym Sainsbury wore a shirt with flowers all over it and deadpanned these little one-liner asides whenever the song stopped. Gus Unger-Hamilton went back and forth between one of those McCartney-looking basses and a big keyboard setup. That all looks like a good time! Watch the performance below.

The Dream is out now on via Canvasback/Atlantic.