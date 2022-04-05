Watch alt-J Groove Their Way Through “Hard Drive Gold” On Kimmel

News April 5, 2022 8:42 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch alt-J Groove Their Way Through “Hard Drive Gold” On Kimmel

News April 5, 2022 8:42 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Groovy British groovers alt-J just came back with The Dream, their first new album since 2017, and they’re now on a mission to groove up America’s late-night talk shows. A month ago, alt-J visited Colbert, where they played recent single “U&ME” and revisited their debut album, which is now a decade old. Last night, the trio hit our airwaves once again.

In their capacity as musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, alt-J knocked out “Hard Drive Gold,” their lightly satirical motorik garage-rocker about the cryptocurrency rush. Watching them, it occurred to me that it might be a lot of fun to be a member of alt-J. Gwilym Sainsbury wore a shirt with flowers all over it and deadpanned these little one-liner asides whenever the song stopped. Gus Unger-Hamilton went back and forth between one of those McCartney-looking basses and a big keyboard setup. That all looks like a good time! Watch the performance below.

The Dream is out now on via Canvasback/Atlantic.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ranking The Performances At The 2022 Grammys

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

2 days ago 0

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

13 hours ago 0

Footage Of 11-Year-Old Prince Arguing For Better Teacher Pay Unearthed In Newsroom Archive

1 day ago 0

Grammys 2022 Winners, Videos, & Memes

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest