Billie Eilish Stars In New The Simpsons Short Out Next Week

Billie Eilish is starring in a new The Simpsons short, which will be released through Disney+ next week on April 22. The short is called “When Billie Met Lisa,” and it’s the fourth in a series of The Simpsons shorts produced exclusively for the streaming service. Here’s the plot description: “Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.”

This is Eilish’s second foray into animated territory this year. She also wrote original boy band songs for the Pixar film Turning Red.

Just last month, the Weeknd guest starred on a Simpsons episode.

