Broken Social Scene Announce You Forgot It In People 20th Anniversary Tour

You Forgot It In People, the album that turned the Toronto collective Broken Social Scene into indie rock royalty, turns 20 years old this year. BSS are going all-out to celebrate. They’ve already announced a new graphic novel inspired by the album and a performance of the full tracklist at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival. Now Kevin Drew and crew have revealed they’ll be taking You Forgot It In People out on tour across North America this fall.

The tour as it stands now comprises 18 dates including that Ohana set and two-night stands in cities including Portland, Chicago, Washington, and New York. Other locales on the itinerary include Vancouver, Seattle, Sonoma, Oakland, Santa Fe, Denver, Iowa City, St. Paul, and Philadelphia. Notably, Toronto is not on the list, but presumably Broken Social Scene have something in the works there. On Twitter, the band writes, “20 years ago we released You Forgot It In People, an album that changed our lives, and maybe yours, too. To celebrate, we’re heading out on tour to play tracks from that album and more of your favourites. Hope to see you there.”

Based on the band photo above, I would not expect Leslie Feist or Emily Haines to be there, but Broken Social Scene have put on killer shows in many configurations, and damn do those You Forgot It In People songs hold up. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 6 at 10AM local time. Check out the dates below.

20 years ago we released You Forgot It In People, an album that changed our lives, and maybe yours, too. To celebrate, we’re heading out on tour to play tracks from that album and more of your favourites. Hope to see you there. Tix on sale ​May 6th @ 10ahttps://t.co/je0J6yx6hH pic.twitter.com/jh1vt5m6sS — Broken Social Scene (@bssmusic) May 3, 2022

TOUR DATES:

9/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

9/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount

9/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

9/29 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu (Barn)

9/30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

10/2 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/4 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/5 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/7 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre

10/8 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/9 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/13 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/16 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall