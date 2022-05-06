Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Shut Up Dude May 6, 2022 6:33 PM By Scott Lapatine
Shut Up Dude May 6, 2022 6:33 PM By Scott Lapatine
It’s Arcade Fire Day! Or is it Sharon Van Etten Day? (Jack Harlow Day?) It’s definitely Bandcamp Friday, so before you answer you can pick up tracks by Young Jesus, Goon, Tunde Adebimpe, Merge Records, and others to support reproductive rights.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10 
thepiratepenguin
Score: 12 | Apr 30th

Really proud of country music festivals for finally moving into the 1870’s!
Posted in: Country Music Festival Stagecoach Bans Confederate Flag
#9 
hlinak
Score: 13 | May 3rd

Was I the only person hoping this would be a thumpin’ Hootie and the Blowfish cover.
Posted in: Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”
#8 
irishbeartx
Score: 14 | Apr 30th

“Lost to the disease of mental illness” implies the worst. I can’t fathom that kind of tragedy, especially on the verge of them receiving their flowers from Nashville.

May she rest now. She had to fight to raise her daughters well, but she succeeded beyond measure.
Posted in: Naomi Judd Of Country Duo The Judds Dead At 76
#7 
kisstheoctopus
Score: 15 | May 3rd

I’d have bad blood with my brother if my name was Will and he decided to go by “Win” instead of “Ed”.
Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band
#6 
Stillstephen
Score: 15 | May 2nd

No need to fight fellas, you’re both terrible.
Posted in: Oliver Tree Says The Kid Laroi’s New Video Rips Off His Work
#5 
blochead
Score: 17 | May 4th

The greatest album ever made has been made again. Jens remains the greatest musical treasure of my life.
Posted in: Stream Jens Lekman’s Reworked Night Falls Over Kortedala, Now Titled The Linden Trees Are Still In Blossom
#4 
pityrodeo
Score: 19 | May 2nd

“…superstars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson, and Mandy Moore sprang up one after the other like the cover of an Animorphs book” is the greatest sentence ever written on stereogum. bravo.
Posted in: Leah Kate Is The Algorithm’s Answer To Olivia Rodrigo
#3 
80sfraud
Score: 20 | May 3rd

Bafflingly whack way to put a record out
Posted in: Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now
#2 
fkacody
Score: 27 | May 3rd

if this were my brother he just woulda said “cause he a little bitch”
Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band
#1 
feelalright
Score: 40 | May 3rd

Okay, his brother will quit the band…But when? And what’s his brother’s name? So vague!
Posted in: Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

 godspeed you, sour patch kids
May 4th

camp trash is a real band and i am in it
Posted in: Camp Trash – “Let It Ride”
Scott Lapatine Staff

