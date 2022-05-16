Ty Segall released Harmonizer, his last proper album, less than a year ago. A few months ago, Segall also released his soundtrack to the documentary Whirlybird. But Segall’s not about to take a vacation or anything. Instead, later this summer, Segall will follow those two records with the new LP Hello, Hi. We already posted that album’s title track, and now Segall has shared another one.

Segall recorded most of Hello, Hi at home by himself, and the title track is a fuzzed-out rocker. But the new song “Saturday Pt. 2” goes in a whole different direction. (“Saturday Pt. 1” is also on Hello, Hi.) The song is a strummy, tender psych-rock jam with a swooning Marc Bolan-esque chorus and a saxophone solo, from Segall’s frequent collaborator Mikal Cronin, that squawks melodically. Good song! Check it out below.

Hello, Hi is out 7/22 on Drag City.