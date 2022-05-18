This week, Hannah Judge is releasing her debut album as fanclubwallet, You Have Got To Be Kidding Me. We’ve heard “That I Won’t Do,” “Gr8 Timing!,” and “Trying To Be Nice” from it already, and today she’s sharing one last single in the form of the album’s title track.

“Sometimes people can be really mean to you and try to pass it off as a joke. That’s what ‘You Have Got To Be Kidding Me’ is about,” Judge explained. “It’s about reflecting on ways you’ve been mistreated and ways you’ve maybe acted not so much like yourself because of it. Lyrically it’s a little sad and a little tongue in cheek but for me this song instrumentally really feels like moving on after something bad has happened.”

Listen below.

You Have Got To Be Kidding Me is out 5/20 via AWAL.