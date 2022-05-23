Watch A Trailer For David Bowie Movie Moonage Daydream

News May 23, 2022 1:25 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch A Trailer For David Bowie Movie Moonage Daydream

News May 23, 2022 1:25 PM By James Rettig
0

Last year, we found out that a new David Bowie movie was in the works from director Brett Morgen, who also made Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck back in 2015. Unlike the 2020 biopic Stardust, this film is being released with the approval of the Bowie estate. The film, which is described as being “five years in the making and featuring never-before-seen footage,” will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival today, and his theaters in the fall. Watch a teaser trailer for it below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

5 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

1 day ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

13 hours ago 0

Watch Grimes Debut New Song “Welcome To The Opera” During DJ Set At Electric Daisy Carnival

2 days ago 0

Welcome To Rockville Cancels Guns N’ Roses, Korn, & More Sets Due To Thunderstorms

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest