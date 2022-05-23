Watch A Trailer For David Bowie Movie Moonage Daydream
Last year, we found out that a new David Bowie movie was in the works from director Brett Morgen, who also made Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck back in 2015. Unlike the 2020 biopic Stardust, this film is being released with the approval of the Bowie estate. The film, which is described as being “five years in the making and featuring never-before-seen footage,” will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival today, and his theaters in the fall. Watch a teaser trailer for it below.