Watch Turnstile Bring “Blackout” To Fallon

After releasing one of the best albums of 2021, Turnstile have continued their ascent as one of the biggest crossover successes from the hardcore world in recent memory. Previously implausible scenarios have occurred again and again, with them not only making their late night debut on Seth Meyers in December, but continuing on to conquer Kimmel in March as well. Just last night, we got to see them hang with Nardwuar. And also last night, they once more returned to the late night stage, this time bringing the show to Fallon.

As we’ve noted with Turnstile’s previous late night performances, you can really only get a hint of their live presence from watching them on TV. Relative to an unhinged lose-your-shit hardcore show, something like this is going to be at least a little more buttoned up. But that’s what Turnstile’s role has sort of become, ambassadors for that underground energy on much, much bigger stages. And, as they had before with Meyers and Kimmel, they put in an exciting appearance on Fallon.

This time around, the band played “Blackout.” You can check out the performance below.