You’re Telling Me This Split Has Demersal And Piet Onthel And Letterbombs And Vientre?!

What we have here is a tape featuring eight songs split between four bands hailing from three different continents, all of them playing emoviolence of a sort, each one horrendously intense in their own way. Tomb Tree Tapes and Witch Elm Records have teamed up to bring together Demersal, Piet Onthel, Letterbombs, and Vientre for the aptly titled 4-Way Split, and if you like the screamo posts we occasionally drop in here whenever one of our preferred labels uploads something cool to Bandcamp, you should probably press play on it.

Who are these bands? We’ve posted about three out of four in the past: There’s Demersal from Denmark, whose EP last year we described as “majestically brutal.” There’s Piet Onthel from Malaysia, whose own new EP earned them the honorarium “screamo masters.” There’s the “fierce and frantic” Letterbombs out of Finland. And, for the first time on Stereogum, there is Vientre from Colombia, who I trust you will find sufficiently dynamic and chaotic if these other groups are your speed.

Friends, the split is good, and you should stream it — perhaps even purchase it!