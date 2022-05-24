Gerard Way Pays Tribute To Riley Gale, Says He Wanted Power Trip To Open My Chemical Romance Reunion Tour

Devin Sarno

News May 24, 2022 12:40 PM By James Rettig
0

Gerard Way Pays Tribute To Riley Gale, Says He Wanted Power Trip To Open My Chemical Romance Reunion Tour

Devin Sarno

News May 24, 2022 12:40 PM By James Rettig
0

Last week, My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour. At one of their shows in England over the weekend, Gerard Way took some time during their set to pay tribute to Riley Gale, the Power Trip frontman who died in 2020.

“I was so inspired by that fucking dude,” Way said. “They were gonna be one of the bands that were gonna open for us. I was gonna ask at least. They could have said, ‘Fuck no,’ which I would’ve been totally respectful of, but I have a feeling they might have said, ‘Yes.’ Because my friend Sarah was friends with Riley, whatever… They were a great fucking band. Rest in peace, Riley, motherfucker!”

MCR’s reunion tour was supposed to take place in fall 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID.

Watch video of Way’s tribute below.

Opening bands for this tour include Turnstile, Soul Glo, a reunited Midtown, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, and more.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

6 days ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

2 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest