Gerard Way Pays Tribute To Riley Gale, Says He Wanted Power Trip To Open My Chemical Romance Reunion Tour

Last week, My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour. At one of their shows in England over the weekend, Gerard Way took some time during their set to pay tribute to Riley Gale, the Power Trip frontman who died in 2020.

“I was so inspired by that fucking dude,” Way said. “They were gonna be one of the bands that were gonna open for us. I was gonna ask at least. They could have said, ‘Fuck no,’ which I would’ve been totally respectful of, but I have a feeling they might have said, ‘Yes.’ Because my friend Sarah was friends with Riley, whatever… They were a great fucking band. Rest in peace, Riley, motherfucker!”

MCR’s reunion tour was supposed to take place in fall 2020, but was cancelled due to COVID.

Watch video of Way’s tribute below.

Opening bands for this tour include Turnstile, Soul Glo, a reunited Midtown, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, and more.