This Week’s Callin Me Maybe Previews Our Mid-Year Album List

0

Back in December, we kicked off our live podcast Callin Me Maybe with an episode previewing our big year-end list of 2021’s best albums. Well, time’s inexorable march tumbles forward and we are already nearly halfway through 2022. On this week’s episode, Chris DeVille and I will take a look at the year in music thus far and preview our mid-year album list a bit. If you’re like us, you may be surprised to be reminded of just how much has already come out since January — Dawn FM, that was this year! Tune in here tomorrow (a little earlier than normal) at 11AM eastern.

