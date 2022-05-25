Watch Olivia Rodrigo Cover “You Oughta Know” With Alanis Morissette In LA

On her tour in support of last year’s blockbuster debut album Sour, Olivia Rodrigo has been covering a lot of songs millennials remember from our childhoods, including ’90s alternative hits from No Doubt and Veruca Salt and a run through “Complicated” with Avril Lavigne herself.

The throwback theme continued Tuesday in Los Angeles, where Rodrigo welcomed Alanis Morissette onstage at the Greek Theatre to join her for the Jagged Little Pill heater “You Oughta Know.” Rodrigo and Morissette interviewed each other for Rolling Stone last year, and it seems like they both had a blast singing together at the Greek. Check out footage of the collaboration below.

https://twitter.com/oliviamidiasbr/status/1529349617405546496

Alanis Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo on stage in L.A. to perform “You Oughta Know.” #sourtour pic.twitter.com/PR5WU3CcqO — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022

Another thing Rodrigo has been doing on this tour is speaking out about the huge news stories of the moment. Earlier this month in DC she condemned the Supreme Court’s imminent reversal of Roe v. Wade. Last night in LA, she called for stricter gun control laws in response to the Uvalde school shooting, telling the crowd, “I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in.”