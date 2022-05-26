Watch Tears For Fears Play “No Small Thing” On The Kelly Clarkson Show

Earlier this year, the once-massive ’80s duo Tears For Fears returned with The Tipping Point, their first new album in 17 years. Right now, Tears For Fears are on an American tour with Garbage. This morning, to promote the record and the tour, they paid a visit — a virtual visit, anyway — to a fellow pop star.

Tears For Fears were the musical guests on today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, though they sadly did not visit Kelly’s studio, and we don’t get to see her singing with them. Instead, the group sent in a remotely-recorded practice space video of them and their backing band performing the folky Tipping Point single “No Small Thing.” It’s weird to see these guys getting this grizzled and acoustic, but they do have the gravitas to mostly pull it off. Watch the performance below.

And given that Kelly Clarkson covers a different song on her show, it’s not exactly a surprise to learn that she’s taken on Tears For Fears before. Here’s Kelly singing “Mad World” last year.

The Tipping Point is out now on Concord Records. Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Curt Smith here.