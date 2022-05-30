Watch David Byrne Join Terry Allen’s “Buck Naked” Cover At Solid Sound

Wilco’s Solid Sound festival went down over the weekend in North Adams, Mass., featuring the debut of new album Cruel Country and other festivities like Nels Cline shredding with Japanese Breakfast. There was also some cool stuff that had nothing to do with Wilco beyond their curatorial touch.

One of those instances was David Byrne joining outlaw country cult favorite Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band on a cover of “Buck Naked,” the closing track from Byrne’s self-titled 1994 LP. Allen first covered the song in 1996 on his album Human Remains. Sunday at Solid Sound, the original and the cover came together in joyous fashion. Watch below.

