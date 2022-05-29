Fresh off the release of their new album Cruel Country, Wilco threw their Solid Sound Festival this weekend in North Adams, MA. Japanese Breakfast was on the bill for Saturday, and Wilco’s very own Nels Cline came out toward the end of the set to shred along on “Posing For Cars,” the closing track from last year’s Jubilee. Check it out below.

We had pretty much the same reaction! pic.twitter.com/kQErutUYQ4 — brdsong (@brdsong) May 29, 2022

This past week, Japanese Breakfast also threw out the first pitch at a Mets game and appeared on the Apple TV+ kids’ show Helpsters.

Michelle Zauner also made an appearance during Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival set on Saturday to help out on “Jesus Etc.,” a song she’s covered live before.