Watch Wilco’s Nels Cline Shred With Japanese Breakfast At Solid Sound Festival

News May 29, 2022 1:30 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Wilco’s Nels Cline Shred With Japanese Breakfast At Solid Sound Festival

News May 29, 2022 1:30 PM By James Rettig
0

Fresh off the release of their new album Cruel Country, Wilco threw their Solid Sound Festival this weekend in North Adams, MA. Japanese Breakfast was on the bill for Saturday, and Wilco’s very own Nels Cline came out toward the end of the set to shred along on “Posing For Cars,” the closing track from last year’s Jubilee. Check it out below.

This past week, Japanese Breakfast also threw out the first pitch at a Mets game and appeared on the Apple TV+ kids’ show Helpsters.

Michelle Zauner also made an appearance during Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival set on Saturday to help out on “Jesus Etc.,” a song she’s covered live before.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Musicians Cancel NRA Convention Performances In The Wake Of Texas School Shooting

4 days ago 0

Neil Young Releasing Shelved 2001 Crazy Horse Album: “Toast Was So Sad That I Couldn’t Put It Out”

3 days ago 0

The Dinosaur Jr. Doc Freakscene Captures A Legendary Rock Band’s Sound And Fury

3 days ago 0

Celebration Rock Turns 10

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Usher’s “Nice & Slow”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest